Man killed in drug-related shooting in Gwinnett neighborhood, police say

Two men were shot Sunday afternoon minutes after meeting in a Gwinnett County neighborhood, police said.
One of the men died of his injuries, and the other is being treated at a hospital. Investigators believe the motive behind the shooting was drug-related, according to a Gwinnett police spokesman.
Officers responded to the Saddle Bend subdivision just after 3 p.m. after getting a call about a shooting at the intersection of Macland Drive and McCart Road, Sgt. Collin Flynn said. They found initially found one man in his 20s who had been shot, and later located another victim in a vehicle a short distance away.
The condition of the surviving victim was not provided. The names of both men are being withheld until their families are notified.
It was not clear if police were looking for a suspect.
“Investigators are asking the public to call the police department if they have any information to share on this case,” Flynn said in a news release. “At this time, the motive for the shooting appears to be drug-related.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
