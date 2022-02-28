Man killed in drug-related shooting in Gwinnett neighborhood, police say

One of the men died of his injuries, and the other is being treated at a hospital. Investigators believe the motive behind the shooting was drug-related, according to a Gwinnett police spokesman.

Officers responded to the Saddle Bend subdivision just after 3 p.m. after getting a call about a shooting at the intersection of Macland Drive and McCart Road, Sgt. Collin Flynn said. They found initially found one man in his 20s who had been shot, and later located another victim in a vehicle a short distance away.