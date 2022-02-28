Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Man killed in drug-related shooting in Gwinnett neighborhood, police say

Credit: WSBTV Videos

caption arrowCaption
1 dead, 1 injured in drug-related shooting, Gwinnett police say

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Two men were shot Sunday afternoon minutes after meeting in a Gwinnett County neighborhood, police said.

One of the men died of his injuries, and the other is being treated at a hospital. Investigators believe the motive behind the shooting was drug-related, according to a Gwinnett police spokesman.

Officers responded to the Saddle Bend subdivision just after 3 p.m. after getting a call about a shooting at the intersection of Macland Drive and McCart Road, Sgt. Collin Flynn said. They found initially found one man in his 20s who had been shot, and later located another victim in a vehicle a short distance away.

The condition of the surviving victim was not provided. The names of both men are being withheld until their families are notified.

It was not clear if police were looking for a suspect.

“Investigators are asking the public to call the police department if they have any information to share on this case,” Flynn said in a news release. “At this time, the motive for the shooting appears to be drug-related.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Boy, 4, shot to death in car outside DeKalb grocery store
10h ago
Brookhaven apartment fire displaces 11 families
15h ago
Police identify man found dead near Atlanta Beltline
17h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top