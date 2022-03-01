Hamburger icon
Suspect charged with murder in Gwinnett neighborhood shooting

Brendyn Walker, a 24-year-old Lawrenceville man, was charged with felony murder Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of Dakota Mcgee, 21.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Gwinnett County police arrested a Lawrenceville man who was wounded in what investigators have described as a botched drug deal that left one person dead Sunday.

Brendyn Walker, 24, was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police announced Tuesday.

Authorities also identified the victim as Dakota Mcgee. The 21-year-old Lawrenceville man died at a hospital after being taken from the scene with a gunshot wound, police said.

ExploreMan killed in drug-related shooting in Gwinnett neighborhood, police say

Walker and Mcgee were both shot after meeting just outside the Allen’s Landing subdivision in Lawrenceville, authorities said. Officers responded to the intersection of Macland Drive and McCart Road and found both men wounded shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a police spokesperson.

Investigators believe the shooting was drug-related, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

Walker was taken into police custody Sunday after he was hospitalized, a police spokesperson said. It was not clear Tuesday if he remained in the hospital or had been booked into Gwinnett County’s jail.

