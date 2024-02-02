2nd suspect arrested 2 years after deadly shooting outside Sandy Springs Kroger

After two years on the run, the second suspect in what police believe was a botched drug deal that left one man dead and another injured outside a Sandy Springs Kroger in 2021 has been arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Davonte Lavonne Childs, 27, was arrested Thursday in Ohio. Sandy Springs police believe he and Cortney Demar White are responsible for shooting and killing 22-year-old Yemi Ezekiel Mabiaku on Aug. 17, 2021. The second victim survived and was not publicly identified.

That day, the men were in the grocery store’s parking lot when Mabiaku was shot multiple times in the back. White and Childs were quickly identified as suspects, and warrants for their arrest were issued the next day, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.