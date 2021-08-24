BREAKING: 1 arrested on murder charge in shooting outside Sandy Springs Kroger

Cortney Demar White, 35, contacted police to turn himself in earlier today, according to Sandy Springs police spokesman Sgt. Sal Ortega. White was taken into police custody and arrested on charges of murder, two counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder and aggravated battery.

A second man, 25-year-old Devonte Lavonne Childs, has not been found and his whereabouts are unknown, Ortega said. Sandy Springs police have secured a warrant on multiple charges, including murder, aggravated assault with intent to murder and multiple gun counts.