BREAKING: 1 arrested on murder charge in shooting outside Sandy Springs Kroger

Cortney Demar White
Cortney Demar White

Credit: Sandy Springs Police Department

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago
Second suspect remains at large, considered armed and dangerous

A man suspected in the recent shooting death of a 22-year-old in the parking lot of a Sandy Springs shopping center has been arrested on multiple charges, including murder. A second man suspected in the same shooting remains at large.

Cortney Demar White, 35, contacted police to turn himself in earlier today, according to Sandy Springs police spokesman Sgt. Sal Ortega. White was taken into police custody and arrested on charges of murder, two counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder and aggravated battery.

A second man, 25-year-old Devonte Lavonne Childs, has not been found and his whereabouts are unknown, Ortega said. Sandy Springs police have secured a warrant on multiple charges, including murder, aggravated assault with intent to murder and multiple gun counts.

Explore2 men charged with murder in Sandy Springs shopping center shooting

White and Childs are accused of shooting two men during a botched drug deal last week, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Both victims were injured and taken to the hospital where one man, Yemi Ezekiel Mabiaku of Atlanta, died. The second man, who has not been identified, was taken into surgery but is expected to survive.

Childs is still a fugitive and considered armed and dangerous, Ortega said. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Sandy Springs Police Detective Pearson at JPearson@SandySpringsGa.Gov or by phone at 770-551-6939.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

