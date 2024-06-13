2nd man arrested on murder, gang charges weeks after drive-by shooting

Atlanta police arrested a second suspect Wednesday in connection with a drive-by shooting in May that killed a 21-year-old mother in front of her toddler.
Cartez Harvey, 18, was taken into custody on multiple charges Wednesday, including murder, second-degree cruelty to children and five gang-related counts, according to Atlanta police. Harvey joins 23-year-old Jamal Baker, who was arrested June 1 on similar charges related to the shooting, in the Fulton County Jail. Both men remain there without bond.
Harvey, Baker and a third suspect are accused of killing Ne’Jah Cox in a drive-by shooting on Center Street just after 2 a.m. on May 18, police said. Cox and her child were passengers in a car driven by a man who police have not publicly identified.
Investigators believe the shooting was targeted, but only Cox was hit, police said. Her child and the driver were not hurt. Cox was pronounced dead at the scene.
A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for Cox’s funeral expenses described her as a loving sister who made everyone laugh and was the life of the party. The page, which has since been closed to donations, said she was never seen without her 2-year-old son.
About the Author