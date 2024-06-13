2nd man arrested on murder, gang charges weeks after drive-by shooting

Atlanta police arrested a second suspect Wednesday in connection with a drive-by shooting in May that killed a 21-year-old mother in front of her toddler.

Cartez Harvey, 18, was taken into custody on multiple charges Wednesday, including murder, second-degree cruelty to children and five gang-related counts, according to Atlanta police. Harvey joins 23-year-old Jamal Baker, who was arrested June 1 on similar charges related to the shooting, in the Fulton County Jail. Both men remain there without bond.

Harvey, Baker and a third suspect are accused of killing Ne’Jah Cox in a drive-by shooting on Center Street just after 2 a.m. on May 18, police said. Cox and her child were passengers in a car driven by a man who police have not publicly identified.