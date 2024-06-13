Crime & Public Safety

2nd man arrested on murder, gang charges weeks after drive-by shooting

Atlanta mother killed while riding in car with her toddler
Cartez Harvey, 18, was arrested on multiple charges, including murder, second-degree cruelty to children and five gang-related counts, according to Atlanta police.

Cartez Harvey, 18, was arrested on multiple charges, including murder, second-degree cruelty to children and five gang-related counts, according to Atlanta police.
By
16 minutes ago

Atlanta police arrested a second suspect Wednesday in connection with a drive-by shooting in May that killed a 21-year-old mother in front of her toddler.

Cartez Harvey, 18, was taken into custody on multiple charges Wednesday, including murder, second-degree cruelty to children and five gang-related counts, according to Atlanta police. Harvey joins 23-year-old Jamal Baker, who was arrested June 1 on similar charges related to the shooting, in the Fulton County Jail. Both men remain there without bond.

ExploreMan arrested in drive-by shooting that killed Atlanta woman with toddler in car

Harvey, Baker and a third suspect are accused of killing Ne’Jah Cox in a drive-by shooting on Center Street just after 2 a.m. on May 18, police said. Cox and her child were passengers in a car driven by a man who police have not publicly identified.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted, but only Cox was hit, police said. Her child and the driver were not hurt. Cox was pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for Cox’s funeral expenses described her as a loving sister who made everyone laugh and was the life of the party. The page, which has since been closed to donations, said she was never seen without her 2-year-old son.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

ANALYSIS
Kemp’s South Korea trip packs a political punch2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Temps will tease 100 degrees this weekend amid heat wave
1h ago

Southern Company Gas to move HQ in Atlanta’s largest lease of 2024 so far

Credit: TNS

New earthquake shakes Lake Lanier, continuing ‘swarm’ of seismic events

Credit: TNS

New earthquake shakes Lake Lanier, continuing ‘swarm’ of seismic events

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons get ‘a slap on the wrist’ from NFL in tampering case
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Ex-Doraville officer found guilty in kidnap and death of 16-year-old Susana Morales
Young Thug’s lawyer granted bond, will not have to report to Atlanta jail this week
Man killed during bus chase in Atlanta was family man, protector
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

DA Fani Willis says she’s been ‘attacked and over-sexualized’
1h ago
Abortion pill access is unchanged after Supreme Court decision. Key details to know
Brent Key on Georgia football: ‘There’s nothing I hate more in the world’