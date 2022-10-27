2nd defendant pleads guilty in 2021 robbery of moving truck driver in Tyrone

BreakingNews
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

A second man accused in a 2021 robbery after being hired from Craigslist to help unload a moving truck in Tyrone has pleaded guilty, officials said Thursday.

In May of last year, 23-year-old Dimitrius Scott of Clarkston and 22-year-old Joseph Huggins of Charleston, South Carolina, were hired by a moving company that had been contracted by a family moving to the area from Arizona, according to the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office. When the men arrived, they asked the victim, who had been driving the truck, to go with them to get additional equipment to unload furniture.

While en route, the men pointed two guns at the victim and demanded all of his belongings, including money, identification, a phone, credit cards and his wireless earbuds, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. They then left the victim on the side of the road, causing him to walk two miles to get back to the home in Tyrone to call police.

ExploreMan hired from Craigslist convicted of robbing moving truck driver in Tyrone

Huggins was convicted in April and sentenced to 20 years in prison after a three-day trial. Scott pleaded guilty to armed robbery and was sentenced to 20 years, 10 of which are to be served behind bars, the DA’s office said. Scott also has been banished from the Griffin Judicial Circuit, which encompasses Fayette, Spalding, Pike and Upson counties.

In Georgia, judges still banish defendants in some criminal cases. The goal is to ensure certain convicted defendants stay away, though its effectiveness has been questioned.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

