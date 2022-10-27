2nd defendant pleads guilty in 2021 robbery of moving truck driver in Tyrone

In May of last year, 23-year-old Dimitrius Scott of Clarkston and 22-year-old Joseph Huggins of Charleston, South Carolina, were hired by a moving company that had been contracted by a family moving to the area from Arizona, according to the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office. When the men arrived, they asked the victim, who had been driving the truck, to go with them to get additional equipment to unload furniture.

While en route, the men pointed two guns at the victim and demanded all of his belongings, including money, identification, a phone, credit cards and his wireless earbuds, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. They then left the victim on the side of the road, causing him to walk two miles to get back to the home in Tyrone to call police.