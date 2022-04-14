Man hired from Craigslist convicted of robbing moving truck driver in Tyrone

A 22-year-old was convicted of robbing a man last year after being hired from Craigslist to help the victim unload a moving truck for a family relocating to Tyrone, officials announced Thursday.
Prosecutor Monique Harris said Joseph Huggins, of Charleston, South Carolina, and another man were hired on May 28, 2021, by a company for which the victim worked, according to a news release from the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office. When they arrived, Huggins and the other man asked the victim, a truck driver, to go with them to get additional equipment to unload furniture.
While in the car, the two men pointed guns at the victim and demanded everything he had, including money, identification, a phone, credit cards and his wireless earbuds, the release states. They then kicked the victim out of the car and left him on the side of the road, prosecutors said. The victim had to walk two miles back to the home in Tyrone to call police.
Huggins and his alleged accomplice were later arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
On Thursday, Fayette County Judge Scott Ballard sentenced Huggins to 20 years in prison after a three-day trial.
Huggins’ co-defendant, who was not identified by the DA’s Office, will be tried at a later time.
“In her closing (statement), ADA Harris told the jury that, ‘The United States of America is the land of opportunity, and the victim in the case today was taking advantage of the opportunities by working hard and providing for his family. (But) on May 28th, the defendant took advantage of him,’” District Attorney Marie Broder said in a statement. “I echo her sentiments. Fayette County citizens sent the message today that they will not tolerate violent crime happening here ... We will continue to aggressively pursue those who seek to destroy our peace here.”
