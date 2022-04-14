Man hired from Craigslist convicted of robbing moving truck driver in Tyrone

Prosecutor Monique Harris said Joseph Huggins, of Charleston, South Carolina, and another man were hired on May 28, 2021, by a company for which the victim worked, according to a news release from the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office. When they arrived, Huggins and the other man asked the victim, a truck driver, to go with them to get additional equipment to unload furniture.

While in the car, the two men pointed guns at the victim and demanded everything he had, including money, identification, a phone, credit cards and his wireless earbuds, the release states. They then kicked the victim out of the car and left him on the side of the road, prosecutors said. The victim had to walk two miles back to the home in Tyrone to call police.