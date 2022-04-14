ajc logo
X

Man hired from Craigslist convicted of robbing moving truck driver in Tyrone

Joseph Huggins, 22, was convicted of robbing a moving truck driver after he was hired from Craigslist to help unload the truck, the Fayette County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Credit: File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Joseph Huggins, 22, was convicted of robbing a moving truck driver after he was hired from Craigslist to help unload the truck, the Fayette County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Credit: File photo

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A 22-year-old was convicted of robbing a man last year after being hired from Craigslist to help the victim unload a moving truck for a family relocating to Tyrone, officials announced Thursday.

Prosecutor Monique Harris said Joseph Huggins, of Charleston, South Carolina, and another man were hired on May 28, 2021, by a company for which the victim worked, according to a news release from the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office. When they arrived, Huggins and the other man asked the victim, a truck driver, to go with them to get additional equipment to unload furniture.

While in the car, the two men pointed guns at the victim and demanded everything he had, including money, identification, a phone, credit cards and his wireless earbuds, the release states. They then kicked the victim out of the car and left him on the side of the road, prosecutors said. The victim had to walk two miles back to the home in Tyrone to call police.

Huggins and his alleged accomplice were later arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

On Thursday, Fayette County Judge Scott Ballard sentenced Huggins to 20 years in prison after a three-day trial.

Huggins’ co-defendant, who was not identified by the DA’s Office, will be tried at a later time.

“In her closing (statement), ADA Harris told the jury that, ‘The United States of America is the land of opportunity, and the victim in the case today was taking advantage of the opportunities by working hard and providing for his family. (But) on May 28th, the defendant took advantage of him,’” District Attorney Marie Broder said in a statement. “I echo her sentiments. Fayette County citizens sent the message today that they will not tolerate violent crime happening here ... We will continue to aggressively pursue those who seek to destroy our peace here.”

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
GA takes national spotlight as potential Kemp, Abrams rematch arises in 2022 governor’s race

BREAKING: Federal judge rejects Abrams bid to use fundraising law that helps Kemp1h ago
Atlanta, Thursday April 14, 2022 - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens talks with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters about his first 100 days in office. (Tyson A. Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com)

Credit: Tyson Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com

Atlanta mayor pinpoints long-term community policing, officer hiring goals
58m ago
Pall bearers carry the casket of a Hawk family member on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Newnan, Ga. The Coweta family was killed during a gun shop robbery. Branden Camp/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

‘Pray for us.’ Coroner who discovered his slain son and parents speaks at their funeral
1h ago
Archie Eversole was found suffering from a gunshot wound at a gas station at 4410 Snapfinger Woods Drive, DeKalb County police said. He later died.

Credit: Henri Hollis

‘We Ready’ rapper Archie Eversole shot, killed by brother, DeKalb police say
2h ago
Archie Eversole was found suffering from a gunshot wound at a gas station at 4410 Snapfinger Woods Drive, DeKalb County police said. He later died.

Credit: Henri Hollis

‘We Ready’ rapper Archie Eversole shot, killed by brother, DeKalb police say
2h ago
William Burns, director of the CIA, answers questions as Jenna Jordan, associate professor of international affairs, listens at an event for students at Georgia Tech on April 14, 2022. (Daniel Varnado for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

CIA director highlights Russia intel efforts in speech at Georgia Tech
3h ago
The Latest
Covington woman who murdered her mother gets life in prison
26m ago
New program aims to combat gun violence by teaching students de-escalation skills
52m ago
‘Pray for us.’ Coroner who discovered his slain son and parents speaks at their funeral
1h ago
Featured
Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1150, adding layers of protection for farmers from lawsuits. (Bill Krzyzanowski/John Deere via AP)

Credit: Bill Krzyzanowski

Kemp signs bill protecting farmers from lawsuits filed by neighbors
11h ago
$10K reward for arrest in 11-year-old’s shooting at Golden Glide skating rink
8h ago
Caray twins put fourth generation of family in baseball broadcast booth
6h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top