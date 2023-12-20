2nd arrest made in fatal triple shooting at DeKalb gas station

A second suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with a late November shootout that left one dead and two wounded at a DeKalb County gas station, authorities said.

Demarco Boyer, 26, of Decatur, was arrested on counts of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, DeKalb sheriff’s office spokeswoman Konswello Monroe said in a statement. Boyer was taken into custody by the sheriff’s fugitive unit and the Georgia State Patrol SWAT unit at an apartment complex on Roswell Road in Atlanta.

Boyer is suspected in a triple shooting Nov. 26 at a Circle K at the intersection of Candler and Kelly Lake roads, Monroe said. Officers found only one man, 41-year-old Antoine Lewis, injured at the scene. Lewis’ injuries were critical and he did not survive.