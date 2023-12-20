2nd arrest made in fatal triple shooting at DeKalb gas station

A second suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with a late November shootout that left one dead and two wounded at a DeKalb County gas station, authorities said.
Demarco Boyer, 26, of Decatur, was arrested on counts of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, DeKalb sheriff’s office spokeswoman Konswello Monroe said in a statement. Boyer was taken into custody by the sheriff’s fugitive unit and the Georgia State Patrol SWAT unit at an apartment complex on Roswell Road in Atlanta.
Boyer is suspected in a triple shooting Nov. 26 at a Circle K at the intersection of Candler and Kelly Lake roads, Monroe said. Officers found only one man, 41-year-old Antoine Lewis, injured at the scene. Lewis’ injuries were critical and he did not survive.
Investigators found evidence of additional victims at the scene and later connected the shooting to a man and woman who showed up at a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Police determined the man was a suspect in the shooting and took him into custody. He was not publicly identified, but police said he will be booked into the DeKalb jail upon his release from the hospital.
Boyer remained at large for more than three weeks. He was booked into the DeKalb jail Wednesday and will remain there without bond at least until his preliminary hearing.
