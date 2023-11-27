Cops: DeKalb gas station shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, including suspect

A fight at a DeKalb County gas station led to gunfire, leaving one man dead and two others, including the suspect, injured Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
It was around 3:30 p.m. when DeKalb police got a call about a shooting at a Circle K at the intersection of Candler and Kelly Lake roads in the Candler-McAfee area. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in a vehicle, police said.
The man, identified as Antione Lewis by police, was critically injured and did not survive.
At the scene, there was evidence of additional victims, officials said. A man and a woman later arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening. The man was identified as the suspect, police said, but they did not release his name. They said he will be booked into the DeKalb jail once he is released from the hospital.
Investigators believe there were two groups of people in the parking lot who appeared to know each other. At some point, a fight broke out and led to the gunfire, police said.
