Cops: DeKalb gas station shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, including suspect

A fight at a DeKalb County gas station led to gunfire, leaving one man dead and two others, including the suspect, injured Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

It was around 3:30 p.m. when DeKalb police got a call about a shooting at a Circle K at the intersection of Candler and Kelly Lake roads in the Candler-McAfee area. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in a vehicle, police said.

The man, identified as Antione Lewis by police, was critically injured and did not survive.