2nd arrest made in deadly shooting at blighted DeKalb condo

Ajang Ruach, 21, is facing three counts of murder in the May 8 shooting deaths of Masi Mabay, James Fasse and Alsadig Awag at Brannon Hill condominiums. He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Ruach was arrested Sunday without incident at a residence on Ashton Oak Circle in Stone Mountain. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, information was provided through Crime Stoppers that led to the arrest after Ruach was found hiding in a closet.