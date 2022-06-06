2nd arrest made in deadly shooting at blighted DeKalb condo

A second suspect has been arrested in the deaths of three people at a DeKalb County condominium last month.
Ajang Ruach, 21, is facing three counts of murder in the May 8 shooting deaths of Masi Mabay, James Fasse and Alsadig Awag at Brannon Hill condominiums. He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond.
Ruach was arrested Sunday without incident at a residence on Ashton Oak Circle in Stone Mountain. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, information was provided through Crime Stoppers that led to the arrest after Ruach was found hiding in a closet.
Another suspect, Ofieo Ojego, 25, was arrested May 9 on charges of murder and aggravated assault in the fatal shooting, which also injured three people. He is still being held at the county jail.
According to arrest warrants, Ojego allegedly shot aimlessly using a 9 mm Beretta handgun into an apartment filled with people at the complex on Old Hampton Drive. Three men were found dead in the living and another man and woman were shot but found alive. A second male surviving victim was dropped off at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound.
Two of the three killed were shot in the head while seated in chairs, while the third victim was shot multiple times on different parts of his body, the warrants said.
Details about Ruach’s alleged involvement were not immediately available.
During a DeKalb County Public Safety committee meeting on May 17, police Assistant Chief Gregory Padrick said the shooting was the result of a dispute that began days before at the complex, but he did not get into details about the dispute.
No video surveillance footage was provided.
