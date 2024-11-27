$25K reward offered in stabbing, attempted robbery at NE Atlanta bank

Officials said they are searching for a man accused of stabbing an employee during an attempted robbery at an Atlanta bank, and they’re now offering a large sum of money for information leading to his arrest.
Since the stabbing at the United Community bank on Nov. 20, Atlanta police have been working to identify the suspect. Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta announced Tuesday that they are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
“We are deeply committed to ensuring justice for the victim and the safety of our community,” said Sgt. Travis Williams, Director of Crime Stoppers. “We believe this significant increase in the reward will encourage someone with critical information to step forward.”
The incident occurred at the bank at 1220 Caroline Street around 12:35 p.m. The business is part of a shopping complex just south of DeKalb Avenue and off Moreland Avenue in northeast Atlanta.
Police said a man entered the bank, went behind the counter, and then demanded money from one of the employees. When the suspect was told that there was no money to hand over, he stabbed the employee in the stomach, officials confirmed. The suspect then left the bank.
The victim continues to recover and was stable when taken to the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author