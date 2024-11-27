$25K reward offered in stabbing, attempted robbery at NE Atlanta bank

Officials said they are searching for a man accused of stabbing an employee during an attempted robbery at an Atlanta bank, and they’re now offering a large sum of money for information leading to his arrest.

Since the stabbing at the United Community bank on Nov. 20, Atlanta police have been working to identify the suspect. Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta announced Tuesday that they are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

“We are deeply committed to ensuring justice for the victim and the safety of our community,” said Sgt. Travis Williams, Director of Crime Stoppers. “We believe this significant increase in the reward will encourage someone with critical information to step forward.”