25 arrested on gang charges in Gwinnett racketeering indictment

Khari Kelley, 22, of Decatur, is the lone suspect who remains at large and is wanted on a felony warrant, Gwinnett police spokeswoman Officer Hideshi Valle said in a news release. Kelley’s whereabouts are unknown, Valle said, and police are asking for help locating him.

The 25 other defendants are suspected members of two separate gangs that investigators believe were working together, the 56 Gang and the Drug Rixh gang, Valle said. Their cooperation was discovered after an initial investigation into the 56 Gang, which police said was involved in a series of violent confrontations with the Blixtz gang in the summer of 2021.