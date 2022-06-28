22-year-old shot, killed at Summerhill apartment complex

He was found by his friend, who said he heard the shot from the bathroom but didn’t see who fired it. The friend jumped out of the shower and found the 22-year-old wounded and lying on the ground in the living room shortly after 7 p.m., he told Channel 2.

“I just ain’t physically seen what happened,” said the man, who asked not to be identified. “I heard gunshots. He started gasping for air right at the front door. I tried to save him. I tried to keep him alive.”