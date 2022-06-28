22-year-old shot, killed at Summerhill apartment complex

A 22-year-old man was killed Monday night after he was shot inside an apartment in the Summerhill neighborhood, Channel 2 Action News reported.
He was found by his friend, who said he heard the shot from the bathroom but didn’t see who fired it. The friend jumped out of the shower and found the 22-year-old wounded and lying on the ground in the living room shortly after 7 p.m., he told Channel 2.
“I just ain’t physically seen what happened,” said the man, who asked not to be identified. “I heard gunshots. He started gasping for air right at the front door. I tried to save him. I tried to keep him alive.”
The deadly shooting remains under investigation at the Yugo Atlanta Summerhill apartments across the street from Georgia State University’s stadium in south Atlanta. The off-campus complex markets to Georgia State students. His friend said the 22-year-old was a college student.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Atlanta police. His name is not being released until his family is notified.
Police said homicide detectives were still trying to piece together what happened before the shooting.
“It wasn’t like no type of issue,” the friend told Channel 2. “It was a regular day. We just came back from the store like 30 minutes before it happened.”
This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.
