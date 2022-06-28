ajc logo
X

22-year-old shot, killed at Summerhill apartment complex

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Combined ShapeCaption
Shooting near off-campus housing leaves one man dead

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 32 minutes ago

A 22-year-old man was killed Monday night after he was shot inside an apartment in the Summerhill neighborhood, Channel 2 Action News reported.

He was found by his friend, who said he heard the shot from the bathroom but didn’t see who fired it. The friend jumped out of the shower and found the 22-year-old wounded and lying on the ground in the living room shortly after 7 p.m., he told Channel 2.

“I just ain’t physically seen what happened,” said the man, who asked not to be identified. “I heard gunshots. He started gasping for air right at the front door. I tried to save him. I tried to keep him alive.”

The deadly shooting remains under investigation at the Yugo Atlanta Summerhill apartments across the street from Georgia State University’s stadium in south Atlanta. The off-campus complex markets to Georgia State students. His friend said the 22-year-old was a college student.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Atlanta police. His name is not being released until his family is notified.

Police said homicide detectives were still trying to piece together what happened before the shooting.

“It wasn’t like no type of issue,” the friend told Channel 2. “It was a regular day. We just came back from the store like 30 minutes before it happened.”

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Vocal critic removed from Atlanta police training center committee1h ago
Summer travel crowds swell, but tripping isn’t like it used to be
Ludacris’ manager survives deadly shooting in Buckhead parking lot
13h ago
Delta pilots union to picket in Atlanta and around the country
22h ago
Delta pilots union to picket in Atlanta and around the country
22h ago
Candidates for Georgia’s top lawyer job polar opposites on abortion
16h ago
The Latest
1 dead in shooting outside Stone Mountain Popeye’s
10h ago
Ludacris’ manager survives deadly shooting in Buckhead parking lot
13h ago
Search continues for missing 21-year-old last seen near Amicalola Falls State Park
14h ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top