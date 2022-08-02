20-year-old wanted on murder charge in Atlanta arrested in Middle Georgia

Demorris Sinjuan Marshall, 20, of Atlanta, was a passenger in a car pulled over for allegedly speeding at 95 mph on I-75 South, according to the Monroe sheriff’s office. During the traffic stop, deputies realized Marshall was wanted on a murder charge out of Atlanta and took him into custody. The driver of the car was also arrested on multiple traffic-related charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Explore Police investigate fatal shooting in NW Atlanta

Marshall is accused of fatally shooting Demetrius Height on March 12, an Atlanta police spokesman confirmed. The shooting took place at the Hollywood West apartment complex on Hollywood Road, according to an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.