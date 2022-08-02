20-year-old wanted on murder charge in Atlanta arrested in Middle Georgia

A man wanted on charges related to a fatal shooting in northwest Atlanta in March was arrested Friday during a traffic stop in Monroe County, officials said.
Demorris Sinjuan Marshall, 20, of Atlanta, was a passenger in a car pulled over for allegedly speeding at 95 mph on I-75 South, according to the Monroe sheriff’s office. During the traffic stop, deputies realized Marshall was wanted on a murder charge out of Atlanta and took him into custody. The driver of the car was also arrested on multiple traffic-related charges, the sheriff’s office said.
Marshall is accused of fatally shooting Demetrius Height on March 12, an Atlanta police spokesman confirmed. The shooting took place at the Hollywood West apartment complex on Hollywood Road, according to an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Just after 7:30 p.m. on March 12, officers were called to the scene for reports of a man shot, the report said. At the apartment complex, police found Height suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center but died at the scene.
Few details were released at the time of the shooting, and police did not say what led investigators to identify Marshall as the suspect.
Marshall was booked into the Monroe County Jail on Friday and was held there for transfer. Online jail records indicate he had not been booked into the Fulton County Jail by Monday evening.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author