ajc logo
X

20-year-old wanted on murder charge in Atlanta arrested in Middle Georgia

Demorris Sinjuan Marshall, 20, was taken into custody in Monroe County when deputies realized he was wanted on a murder warrant out of Atlanta, officials said.

Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Combined ShapeCaption
Demorris Sinjuan Marshall, 20, was taken into custody in Monroe County when deputies realized he was wanted on a murder warrant out of Atlanta, officials said.

Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

A man wanted on charges related to a fatal shooting in northwest Atlanta in March was arrested Friday during a traffic stop in Monroe County, officials said.

Demorris Sinjuan Marshall, 20, of Atlanta, was a passenger in a car pulled over for allegedly speeding at 95 mph on I-75 South, according to the Monroe sheriff’s office. During the traffic stop, deputies realized Marshall was wanted on a murder charge out of Atlanta and took him into custody. The driver of the car was also arrested on multiple traffic-related charges, the sheriff’s office said.

ExplorePolice investigate fatal shooting in NW Atlanta

Marshall is accused of fatally shooting Demetrius Height on March 12, an Atlanta police spokesman confirmed. The shooting took place at the Hollywood West apartment complex on Hollywood Road, according to an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on March 12, officers were called to the scene for reports of a man shot, the report said. At the apartment complex, police found Height suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center but died at the scene.

Few details were released at the time of the shooting, and police did not say what led investigators to identify Marshall as the suspect.

Marshall was booked into the Monroe County Jail on Friday and was held there for transfer. Online jail records indicate he had not been booked into the Fulton County Jail by Monday evening.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
2022 Music Midtown festival canceled; decision linked to state gun laws7h ago
Some guidance issued for Georgians to claim embryos on their taxes
5h ago
List: Class 7A picks up 10 teams, loses 9 others
13h ago
Atlanta native Charlotte Laws takes down ‘The Most Hated Man on the Internet’ in Netflix...
12h ago
Atlanta native Charlotte Laws takes down ‘The Most Hated Man on the Internet’ in Netflix...
12h ago
Former West Georgia instructor had no prior interaction with victim, police say
2h ago
The Latest
Former West Georgia instructor had no prior interaction with victim, police say
2h ago
Man suspected in Acworth ATM smash-and-grab turns himself in, police say
3h ago
Suspects sought after 16-year-old shot at Douglasville mall
3h ago
Featured
07/30/2021 —Marietta, Georgia — Colorful balloons are displayed throughout Kincaid Elementary School during a meet and greet for kindergartners and first graders at the school in Marietta, Friday, July 30, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution

What’s new at school this year?
14h ago
A conversation with MLK Jr. kept Nichelle Nichols from exiting Star Trek
Ethics panel takes up biggest case yet in probe of Stacey Abrams supporters
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top