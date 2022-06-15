2 wounded in shooting at Clarkston apartment complex

Clarkston police are investigating a shooting that left two men wounded Tuesday night.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the Clarkston Station Apartments in the 3600 block of Montreal Creek Circle. Police said officers went to the apartment complex and found one of the victims. They began treating the man until paramedics arrived on scene and took him to the hospital.
While at the complex, officers were notified that a second man had been shot. Police did not release the victims’ names or list their conditions.
No suspect information was immediately available.
