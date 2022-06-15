ajc logo
X

2 wounded in shooting at Clarkston apartment complex

Two men were shot at a Clarkston apartment complex Tuesday night, police said.

Combined ShapeCaption
Two men were shot at a Clarkston apartment complex Tuesday night, police said.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Clarkston police are investigating a shooting that left two men wounded Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the Clarkston Station Apartments in the 3600 block of Montreal Creek Circle. Police said officers went to the apartment complex and found one of the victims. They began treating the man until paramedics arrived on scene and took him to the hospital.

While at the complex, officers were notified that a second man had been shot. Police did not release the victims’ names or list their conditions.

No suspect information was immediately available.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
‘It was a great moment’: Braves’ Michael Harris cherishes first MLB home run 21h ago
Davi Crimmins cut from the Bert Show after four years as full-time cast member
8h ago
BREAKING: Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joining White House in senior post
1h ago
Armed employee storms Alpharetta HomeGoods store, prompts standoff, evacuations
3h ago
Armed employee storms Alpharetta HomeGoods store, prompts standoff, evacuations
3h ago
Braves will be all right without Ozzie Albies
6h ago
The Latest
Suspect sought in Clayton County homicide accused of killing his father
2h ago
Armed employee storms Alpharetta HomeGoods store, prompts standoff, evacuations
3h ago
Man arrested on charges of pointing laser at Atlanta police helicopter
5h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top