2 teens arrested in Forest Park double shooting

Forest Park police arrested two teenagers in connection with a fatal April 14 double shooting.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

Two teenagers have been arrested on charges tied to a fatal shooting in Forest Park earlier this month, police announced Friday.

Samari Kora, an 18-year-old Jonesboro man, faces charges of malice murder and possession of a weapon during a crime. Villalta Ivan Monge, 17, of Forest Park, was charged with aggravated assault.

Both teens were taken into custody Thursday and remained locked up at the Clayton County Jail without bond, booking records show.

Police said the suspects were involved in an April 14 shooting in the 5900 block of Ash Street that left one man dead and another man wounded.

Explore1 killed, 1 wounded in Forest Park double shooting

According to investigators, Kora shot 21-year-old Jose Daniel Moreno in the upper body during the incident. Moreno died at the scene. Monge is accused of wounding Tyron Morris, 21, who was shot in the lower extremities and taken to the hospital.

Police have said several men were fighting just before the shooting. Investigators have made no indications of what caused the dust-up.

On Wednesday, the police department released still surveillance photos of one of the suspects and asked for tips to help them identify the man. It was not clear Friday if the man in the photos was Kora or Monge.

ExploreForest Park police ask for help locating suspect in deadly shooting

“I want to commend our detectives for their diligent efforts in quickly solving this case. They worked tirelessly during this investigation, collecting evidence, speaking to witnesses, and tracking down leads,” Forest Park police Chief Nathaniel Clark said in a news release Friday. “I want to also thank the public for their continued assistance, prayers and support. We will continue to do everything within our power to ensure that acts such as these are brought to justice.”

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

