2 teens arrested in Forest Park double shooting

Police have said several men were fighting just before the shooting. Investigators have made no indications of what caused the dust-up.

On Wednesday, the police department released still surveillance photos of one of the suspects and asked for tips to help them identify the man. It was not clear Friday if the man in the photos was Kora or Monge.

“I want to commend our detectives for their diligent efforts in quickly solving this case. They worked tirelessly during this investigation, collecting evidence, speaking to witnesses, and tracking down leads,” Forest Park police Chief Nathaniel Clark said in a news release Friday. “I want to also thank the public for their continued assistance, prayers and support. We will continue to do everything within our power to ensure that acts such as these are brought to justice.”