Forest Park police ask for help locating suspect in deadly shooting

Forest Park police are searching for this man in connection with a fatal April 14 double shooting. (Credit: Forest Park Police Department)

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Forest Park investigators are searching for a man they believe was involved in a double shooting last week in which one person died.

Police released photos of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

One man was killed and a second victim was wounded during the April 14 shooting in the 5900 block of Ash Street, according to original reports. Police identified the person who was killed as Daniel Moreno, a 21-year-old Forest Park man. He was shot in the upper body and died at the scene.

Explore1 killed, 1 wounded in Forest Park double shooting

The wounded victim was identified as Tyron Morris, also a 21-year-old Forest Park man. Police could not provide any updates on his condition.

According to investigators, several men were fighting just before the shooting. There was no information about what caused the brawl, police said in a news release late Thursday.

Detectives recovered 9mm bullets and shell casings at the scene, according to the police report.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

