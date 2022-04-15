ajc logo
1 killed, 1 wounded in Forest Park double shooting

Police in Forest Park are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon. One man was killed and another was hospitalized.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

Forest Park police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that left one man dead and another wounded in the Clayton County city a few miles south of Atlanta.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting at 5 p.m. near the intersection of Ash Street and Longleaf Drive at the south end of town. One man with a gunshot wound to his upper body died, police said in a news release.

A second man who was shot in the lower extremities was taken to the hospital, according to the release. His condition was not clear.

Police did not identify either of the victims.

Now detectives are searching for leads to find those responsible for the shooting.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Archie Eversole was found suffering from a gunshot wound at a gas station at 4410 Snapfinger Woods Drive, DeKalb County police said. He later died.

Credit: Henri Hollis

‘We Ready’ rapper Archie Eversole shot, killed by brother, DeKalb police say
5h ago
