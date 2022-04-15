1 killed, 1 wounded in Forest Park double shooting

Forest Park police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that left one man dead and another wounded in the Clayton County city a few miles south of Atlanta.
Officers responded to reports of the shooting at 5 p.m. near the intersection of Ash Street and Longleaf Drive at the south end of town. One man with a gunshot wound to his upper body died, police said in a news release.
A second man who was shot in the lower extremities was taken to the hospital, according to the release. His condition was not clear.
Police did not identify either of the victims.
Now detectives are searching for leads to find those responsible for the shooting.
Investigators ask anyone with information to call the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141.
Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
