2 suspects arrested in fatal shooting near I-285 in DeKalb

A man and a woman tied to a February shooting death near I-285 in DeKalb County were arrested Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced.
A U.S. Marshals Service task force partnered with fugitive investigators from the DeKalb sheriff’s office to track down Dexter Cooper, 20, and Azariah Corbin, 19. Deputies said the Stone Mountain pair were apprehended Thursday in Decatur without incident.
Cooper and Corbin are both charged with malice murder and remained in the DeKalb jail on Thursday, a news release indicated.
Their charges stem from a fatal shooting in Tucker on Feb. 1. Brandon Barnett, a 38-year-old Decatur man, was shot and killed in his vehicle, authorities said at the time.
A DeKalb police spokesperson said officers were called to the 1400 block of Montreal Road, where Barnett had pulled over and stopped on an access road. Police said someone approached his car and shot him.
Barnett drove a short distance after being shot before crashing his vehicle and going down an embankment just south of I-285 South, authorities said. He crashed into a rail and his vehicle went airborne before landing on an I-285 median near Lawrenceville Highway, according to deputies.
Barnett was taken to a hospital, where he died. Investigators said no motive has been determined for the shooting.
