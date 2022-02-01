Shooting near I-285 in DeKalb leaves man dead

A man is dead after being shot in his vehicle in DeKalb County on Tuesday morning, police said.
Officers were called to the 1400 block of Montreal Road around 10:10 a.m., DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said in a statement. Investigators believe the victim, who has only been identified as a man in his late 30s, pulled over on the access road and stopped.
A suspect then approached the man’s car on foot and shot into it, Vincent added.
The car came to a rest on the side of I-285 southbound between U.S. 29 and U.S. 78, according to Channel 2 Action News.
The victim then drove a short distance before crashing his vehicle and going down an embankment just south of I-285 South, Vincent said. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Police have not identified a suspect, Vincent said. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 770-724-7850 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, by texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
