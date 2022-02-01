Hamburger icon
Shooting near I-285 in DeKalb leaves man dead

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. The man was shot, then crashed his vehicle on the side of I-285 on Tuesday. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 7 minutes ago

A man is dead after being shot in his vehicle in DeKalb County on Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Montreal Road around 10:10 a.m., DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said in a statement. Investigators believe the victim, who has only been identified as a man in his late 30s, pulled over on the access road and stopped.

A suspect then approached the man’s car on foot and shot into it, Vincent added.

The car came to a rest on the side of I-285 southbound between U.S. 29 and U.S. 78, according to Channel 2 Action News.

The victim then drove a short distance before crashing his vehicle and going down an embankment just south of I-285 South, Vincent said. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police have not identified a suspect, Vincent said. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 770-724-7850 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, by texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Investigations
