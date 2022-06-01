ajc logo
X

2 sought in Sweet Auburn robbery, shooting that left man critically injured

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Combined ShapeCaption
Man hanging out with his friend shot twice in robbery gone wrong, Atlanta police say

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

Atlanta police are looking to identify two people who attempted to rob and shot a man Wednesday in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood.

The man was walking with a friend to their car on Tanner Street, just south of busy Edgewood Avenue, when he was approached by two other men and shot shortly after midnight, police told Channel 2 Action News. The friend took him to nearby Atlanta Fire Station 4 for help.

“Even under pressure, one of these victims was able to grab his friend and pull him to a local fire station to get him some immediate help,” Atlanta police Capt. Christian Hunt told the news station from the scene.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital Wednesday in critical condition, according to Channel 2. He was shot twice.

Hunt said investigators were speaking with witnesses and have identified persons of interest. No arrests have been announced.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
OPINION: Donald Trump pushing Georgia election lies again. But this time is different. 16h ago
Poll: Where can you find the best pizza by the slice in Atlanta
18h ago
Deutsche Bank subsidiary CEO resigns after greenwashing raid
3h ago
Fatal DeKalb gas station shooting caps violent Memorial Day weekend in metro area
15h ago
Fatal DeKalb gas station shooting caps violent Memorial Day weekend in metro area
15h ago
Georgia’s Kirby Smart offers take on Saban-Fisher feud at SEC spring meetings
14h ago
The Latest
High school student, 17, wanted in Sandy Springs fatal shooting surrenders
13h ago
Fight at Midtown IHOP leads to exchange of gunfire in parking lot
14h ago
2 brothers killed in shooting outside Dunwoody apartments; teen in custody
14h ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top