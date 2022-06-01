2 sought in Sweet Auburn robbery, shooting that left man critically injured

Atlanta police are looking to identify two people who attempted to rob and shot a man Wednesday in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood.
The man was walking with a friend to their car on Tanner Street, just south of busy Edgewood Avenue, when he was approached by two other men and shot shortly after midnight, police told Channel 2 Action News. The friend took him to nearby Atlanta Fire Station 4 for help.
“Even under pressure, one of these victims was able to grab his friend and pull him to a local fire station to get him some immediate help,” Atlanta police Capt. Christian Hunt told the news station from the scene.
The wounded man was taken to a hospital Wednesday in critical condition, according to Channel 2. He was shot twice.
Hunt said investigators were speaking with witnesses and have identified persons of interest. No arrests have been announced.
This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.
