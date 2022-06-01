2 sought in Sweet Auburn robbery, shooting that left man critically injured

The man was walking with a friend to their car on Tanner Street, just south of busy Edgewood Avenue, when he was approached by two other men and shot shortly after midnight, police told Channel 2 Action News. The friend took him to nearby Atlanta Fire Station 4 for help.

“Even under pressure, one of these victims was able to grab his friend and pull him to a local fire station to get him some immediate help,” Atlanta police Capt. Christian Hunt told the news station from the scene.