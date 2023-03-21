2 plead guilty, get 10 years in prison for 2021 armed robbery in Cobb

Not long after the robbery was reported, police caught up to the suspects’ vehicle, but the driver fled onto I-20 East and led officers on a high-speed chase before crashing into an abandoned car in the emergency lane, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. All three ran away from the scene.

One of the suspects, 17-year-old Khawann Heard, climbed over a concrete barrier and ran onto nearby Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where he was struck by a van and killed.

Nelson, who was initially identified by police as Ahday George, left the scene in a rideshare vehicle but was later apprehended, according to prosecutors. Carson was eventually arrested in South Georgia.

“You have scarred someone for the rest of their life,” Brown told the defendants. “I hope that you will take the time to think about what you’ve done.”