2 plead guilty, get 10 years in prison for 2021 armed robbery in Cobb

Credit: File photo

Credit: File photo

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago
3rd suspect was killed after being struck by van following pursuit

Two men were sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 2021 armed robbery of a woman in a Mableton neighborhood, the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Ahday Nelson, 23, and Leonunte Carson, 20, pleaded guilty Friday to one count each of armed robbery. When they’re released from prison, they will have to spend 10 years on probation.

On Feb. 4, 2021, Cobb police got a call about an armed robbery and found the victim with a lacerated eye, according to the DA’s office. The victim told police she was in the area to pick up mail for a friend when a Dodge Challenger drove up and three men got out.

One of the men pointed a gun at her while the other two held her down, prosecutors said. The suspects struck her in the face with the gun multiple times and took her wallet, backpack and iPhone before getting back into the car and speeding away.

“These men were predators, and I was their prey. I was completely paralyzed by fear. I thought I might even lose my life,” the victim told Superior Court Judge Angela Brown during the plea hearing.

Not long after the robbery was reported, police caught up to the suspects’ vehicle, but the driver fled onto I-20 East and led officers on a high-speed chase before crashing into an abandoned car in the emergency lane, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. All three ran away from the scene.

One of the suspects, 17-year-old Khawann Heard, climbed over a concrete barrier and ran onto nearby Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where he was struck by a van and killed.

Nelson, who was initially identified by police as Ahday George, left the scene in a rideshare vehicle but was later apprehended, according to prosecutors. Carson was eventually arrested in South Georgia.

“You have scarred someone for the rest of their life,” Brown told the defendants. “I hope that you will take the time to think about what you’ve done.”

