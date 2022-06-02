ajc logo
X

2 more teens arrested in killing of brothers at Dunwoody apartments

Three teenage suspects have been arrested after Brian Veronica, 17, and Luis Veronica, 19, both of Stone Mountain, were found dead Sunday evening at the LaCota Apartments on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Combined ShapeCaption
Three teenage suspects have been arrested after Brian Veronica, 17, and Luis Veronica, 19, both of Stone Mountain, were found dead Sunday evening at the LaCota Apartments on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago
New suspects join 17-year-old already in custody

Two teenagers were arrested on murder charges Thursday in connection with the killing of two brothers in Dunwoody, police said, joining a third teenage suspect already in custody.

Brian Veronica, 17, and Luis Veronica, 19, both of Stone Mountain, were found dead Sunday evening at the LaCota Apartments on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Dunwoody police said in a news release. Investigators later arrested 17-year-old Alexis Hernandez on two counts of murder.

Hernandez has now been joined as a suspect by 17-year-old Fernando Osorio and a 16-year-old whose name was not released, police said. The two teens were found at the Dunwoody Glen apartments, located about a half-mile down Peachtree Industrial Boulevard from the complex where the Veronica brothers were found dead.

It was the first homicide in Dunwoody this year.

Osorio and the 16-year-old were arrested in separate apartment units, according to police. Each has been charged with two counts of murder. According to online jail records, Osorio is also facing charges of armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a pistol by a person under the age of 18.

Police have not released any further information about the circumstances of the killings.

Despite the three arrests, the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Barrett at robert.barrett@dunwoodyga.gov or 678-382-6934. Tipsters can remain anonymous by visiting the Dunwoody Police Department’s website at DunwoodyGa.gov/police/crime-info-stats/submit-a-crime-tip.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
As Trump fumes, Kemp’s former Georgia foes fall in line8h ago
70 churches move to leave the North Ga. Conference of the UMC
9h ago
Man shot, killed while allegedly trying to break into DeKalb home
3h ago
Braves add Alex Rodriguez’s nephew, send him to Gwinnett
17h ago
Braves add Alex Rodriguez’s nephew, send him to Gwinnett
17h ago
Pro golfer Bart Bryant killed in vehicle accident in Florida
5h ago
The Latest
East Point fire at abandoned property damages 3 tractor-trailers
27m ago
Man shot, killed while allegedly trying to break into DeKalb home
3h ago
3rd suspect wanted in fatal shooting at Atlanta student housing complex
19h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top