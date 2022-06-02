2 more teens arrested in killing of brothers at Dunwoody apartments

Brian Veronica, 17, and Luis Veronica, 19, both of Stone Mountain, were found dead Sunday evening at the LaCota Apartments on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Dunwoody police said in a news release. Investigators later arrested 17-year-old Alexis Hernandez on two counts of murder.

Hernandez has now been joined as a suspect by 17-year-old Fernando Osorio and a 16-year-old whose name was not released, police said. The two teens were found at the Dunwoody Glen apartments, located about a half-mile down Peachtree Industrial Boulevard from the complex where the Veronica brothers were found dead.