2 more teens arrested in killing of brothers at Dunwoody apartments

Two teenagers were arrested on murder charges Thursday in connection with the killing of two brothers in Dunwoody, police said, joining a third teenage suspect already in custody.
Brian Veronica, 17, and Luis Veronica, 19, both of Stone Mountain, were found dead Sunday evening at the LaCota Apartments on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Dunwoody police said in a news release. Investigators later arrested 17-year-old Alexis Hernandez on two counts of murder.
Hernandez has now been joined as a suspect by 17-year-old Fernando Osorio and a 16-year-old whose name was not released, police said. The two teens were found at the Dunwoody Glen apartments, located about a half-mile down Peachtree Industrial Boulevard from the complex where the Veronica brothers were found dead.
It was the first homicide in Dunwoody this year.
Osorio and the 16-year-old were arrested in separate apartment units, according to police. Each has been charged with two counts of murder. According to online jail records, Osorio is also facing charges of armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a pistol by a person under the age of 18.
Police have not released any further information about the circumstances of the killings.
Despite the three arrests, the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Barrett at robert.barrett@dunwoodyga.gov or 678-382-6934. Tipsters can remain anonymous by visiting the Dunwoody Police Department’s website at DunwoodyGa.gov/police/crime-info-stats/submit-a-crime-tip.
About the Author