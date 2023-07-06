2 men suffer life-threatening injuries in shooting at DeKalb shopping center

Two men were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon after they were each shot multiple times at a DeKalb County strip mall, officials said.

Officers were called to a shopping center in the 2100 block of Flat Shoals Road just after 2 p.m. after getting reports of a person shot, DeKalb police said. When they arrived, police found two men seriously wounded by the gunfire. Both were taken to the hospital by emergency medical personnel.

No further details have been released, including if either of the injured men are suspects or if anyone has been taken into custody. The two men have not been publicly identified.

According to Channel 2 Action News, the shooting appears to have taken place inside a barbershop. The shop is roped off with crime scene tape, and evidence markers could be seen on the ground outside.

Traffic cameras near the shooting scene also showed a car wreck surrounded by emergency vehicles not long after the shots were fired, Channel 2 reported, though police did not say if the incidents were related.

