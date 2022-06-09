2 men convicted in 2020 armed robbery of woman at Woodstock gas station

Brandon Devontae Kemp, 29, of Smyrna, and Kerrick McCaslin, 24, of Atlanta, arrived at the Circle K gas station on Ga. 92 just after midnight Jan. 24, 2020, and loitered in the store for about an hour, prosecutors said. The duo then went outside to smoke and spotted the victim, a lone woman pumping gas, and tried to take her vehicle at gunpoint.

Prosecutors said McCaslin took out a firearm while Kemp climbed into the driver’s seat. The frightened victim then ran into the store, keys in hand, and asked for help, according to the DA’s office. In the meantime, McCaslin grabbed the woman’s purse from inside her vehicle, and the two men ran away.