2 arrested in Woodstock, accused of trying to rob, carjack woman while she pumped gas

Woodstock police arrested two men who allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint at a gas station Friday morning.
Kerrick McCaslin, 21, of Atlanta, and Brandon Kemp, 26, of Smyrna, are accused of approaching the woman at the gas pumps at a Circle K on Ga. 92 with a gun and demanding her purse and car, according to a news release.
She escaped and called 911 from inside the store.
The men ran across the highway and were arrested inside a Walmart five hours later, the release said.
They were charged with armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, entering auto, financial transaction card theft and theft by taking. Both were denied bond.
