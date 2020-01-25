BreakingNews
2 arrested in Woodstock, accused of trying to rob, carjack woman while she pumped gas

Kerrick McCaslin (left), Brandon Kemp

Kerrick McCaslin (left), Brandon Kemp

News
By Sarah Kallis
Jan 24, 2020

Woodstock police arrested two men who allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint at a gas station Friday morning.

Kerrick McCaslin, 21, of Atlanta, and Brandon Kemp, 26, of Smyrna, are accused of approaching the woman at the gas pumps at a Circle K on Ga. 92 with a gun and demanding her purse and car, according to a news release.

She escaped and called 911 from inside the store.

The men ran across the highway and were arrested inside a Walmart five hours later, the release said.

They were charged with armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, entering auto, financial transaction card theft and theft by taking. Both were denied bond.

