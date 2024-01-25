2 killed in Cobb when tree falls onto van

Two people were killed when a tree fell onto a van Wednesday afternoon in Cobb County, according to police.
Investigators said Nicolay Boytchev was driving a 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter on South Cobb Drive, east of Lake Circle, shortly before 3 p.m., Cobb police said.
“At the same time, a tree along the northern shoulder broke at its base and fell into the path of the northbound Mercedes,” police said in a news release.
The front of the van hit the tree, killing Boytchev and a passenger, Alberto Alvarado Nicacio. Boytchev, 61, of Smyrna, and Nicacio, 46, of Marietta, both died at the scene, according to police.
Investigators believe recent rain in the area this week likely weakened the tree.
The deaths came two weeks after a man was killed when a tree fell across Fayetteville Road in Clayton County, crushing his sedan. The tree destroyed the vehicle’s windshield and crumpled the car, shutting down the road near the intersection with Jenni Lane, not far from Tara Boulevard. The victim, 78-year-old Herbert Lee Williams, died at the scene.
Last June, George Heery Jr., 55, was walking along Delmont Drive in the Garden Hills neighborhood near Buckhead Village when a tree fell, killing him after storms rolled through the area.
