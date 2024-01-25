2 killed in Cobb when tree falls onto van

Two people were killed when a tree fell onto a van Wednesday afternoon in Cobb County, according to police.

Investigators said Nicolay Boytchev was driving a 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter on South Cobb Drive, east of Lake Circle, shortly before 3 p.m., Cobb police said.

“At the same time, a tree along the northern shoulder broke at its base and fell into the path of the northbound Mercedes,” police said in a news release.