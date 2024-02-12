2 jailed after woman found fatally shot in car in SW Atlanta industrial area

Two men have been arrested in connection with the December shooting death of a woman whose body was found in an industrial area of southwest Atlanta.

Nathaniel Chastain, 37, was arrested Thursday and is accused of killing 38-year-old Stephanie Alderson. The woman’s body was found inside a car Dec. 11 after someone called 911 to report a person being shot, Atlanta police said at the time. The vehicle was parked in the 900 block of Cox Avenue, which is surrounded by junkyards, auto body shops and car impound lots.

Alderson was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s not clear how long she had been dead.