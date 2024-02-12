2 jailed after woman found fatally shot in car in SW Atlanta industrial area

Two men have been arrested in connection with the December shooting death of a woman whose body was found in an industrial area of southwest Atlanta.
Nathaniel Chastain, 37, was arrested Thursday and is accused of killing 38-year-old Stephanie Alderson. The woman’s body was found inside a car Dec. 11 after someone called 911 to report a person being shot, Atlanta police said at the time. The vehicle was parked in the 900 block of Cox Avenue, which is surrounded by junkyards, auto body shops and car impound lots.
Alderson was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s not clear how long she had been dead.
Chastain faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was apprehended in Clayton County with the help of the Georgia State Patrol and the Atlanta Police Department’s air unit.
Last month, 37-year-old Andrew Fike was arrested on charges of concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence in the case. Investigators allege that he knowingly tampered with the crime scene by “removing and concealing a vehicle that was damaged during the commission of a criminal act,” according to a warrant for his arrest. Police also believe that Fike was present at the time of the shooting and knew the vehicle would become evidence.
Still, he put Alderson’s body in the passenger seat and abandoned the vehicle “in a remote area, at which point he left the location without giving notice to law enforcement of her death,” according to the warrant.
