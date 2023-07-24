Inmate dies at DeKalb jail after returning from in-custody hospital stint

A 58-year-old inmate died at the DeKalb County jail last week shortly after he returned from a nine-day stay at a hospital, authorities said Monday.

Ricky Lavoghn McCullum, of Atlanta, was in the jail’s intake area after his release from the in-custody hospital Wednesday when he became unresponsive, according to DeKalb sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams. He was given medical aid at the jail but could not be revived.

“No cause of death has been released, pending reports from the Medical Examiner’s Office,” Williams said.

McCullum was booked into the jail June 3 on misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and obstruction of law enforcement officers, online records show. The sheriff’s office said he was arrested for refusing to leave a closed shopping center in Chamblee.

McCullum remained in custody after he didn’t agree to staying clear of the shopping center in the future, which was a condition of his $1,000 bond, according to deputies.

On Memorial Day, another inmate died at the jail in an apparent suicide, the sheriff’s office said. Enil Guillen, 20, of Doraville, was in custody when he was found hanging unresponsive in his cell and was pronounced dead.

Last week’s death remains under investigation by the sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards.