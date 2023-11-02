2 injured in separate south Atlanta road rage shootings just hours apart

32 minutes ago
Two people were injured and one was arrested after police were called to two unrelated shootings that appeared to stem from road rage just hours apart on Atlanta’s southside, police said.

The first shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Adair Park neighborhood of southwest Atlanta, police said. Officers responded to reports of a person shot near the intersection of Metropolitan Parkway and Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

At the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was alert and able to give officers enough information for them to determine that the shooting began as a road rage incident, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital, but police did not say if a suspect was identified.

The second, similar shooting took place after midnight Thursday in southeast Atlanta. The incident began at the Little Bear Food Mart, a 24-hour convenience store on Jonesboro Road, according to police.

The victim, a 59-year-old man, got involved in an argument with the suspect, identified by police as 27-year-old Patrick Jackson, while both were at the store. The older man got into his car and left, but Jackson followed in his own car and shot at the victim as they drove next to each other, police said.

Officers were called to the intersection of Jonesboro Road and Sawtell Avenue, just a few hundred feet from the convenience store, for a person shot around 2:30 a.m. The victim was suffering from a wound to his shoulder and was taken to the hospital.

Police said they were able to quickly review security camera footage provided by witnesses and canvass the area for the suspect. Jackson’s car was found a short distance from the shooting location and he was pulled over and arrested without incident, police said.

Jackson was booked into the Fulton County Jail early Thursday morning and remains there without bond. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm near a public highway or street, jail records show.

Both shooting investigations remain active, police said.

Police: 2 drivers raced at 100 mph in 45-mph zone before Cobb crash killed teen
