Beltline chooses developer for Murphy Crossing project
2 injured in road-rage shooting on Downtown Connector, police say

Road rage shooting leaves two victims with gunshot wounds

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

Two people were taken to a hospital Wednesday night after someone opened fire on their vehicle on the Downtown Connector, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Atlanta police Capt. Christian Hunt told the news station road rage is believed to be the motive behind the shooting, which was reported just before 10 p.m. near 10th Street.

The two victims, a driver and a passenger in a BMW, inadvertently cut off the driver of a silver SUV, according to Hunt, who serves as the police department’s night commander. The SUV then pulled alongside the car and fired multiple shots, striking both victims multiple times in their arms, he said.

Their injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

No further description of the SUV or its driver was provided. Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to come forward.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

