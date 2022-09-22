2 injured in road-rage shooting on Downtown Connector, police say

Atlanta police Capt. Christian Hunt told the news station road rage is believed to be the motive behind the shooting, which was reported just before 10 p.m. near 10th Street.

The two victims, a driver and a passenger in a BMW, inadvertently cut off the driver of a silver SUV, according to Hunt, who serves as the police department’s night commander. The SUV then pulled alongside the car and fired multiple shots, striking both victims multiple times in their arms, he said.