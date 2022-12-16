2 injured after high-speed chase ends in fiery crash in Buckhead

Both the driver and a passenger in a black Chrysler 200 were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after troopers pulled them from the burning vehicle to safety, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Firefighters who treated them at the scene described their conditions as critical.

The troopers were on patrol in the area of Ga. 400 South near Lenox Road around 1 a.m. when they first clocked the Chrysler at speeds in excess of 120 mph, a spokesperson for the GSP said in a statement. They flipped on their emergency lights and sirens, and the Chrysler turned off its headlights to make a run for it, the agency said.