UPDATE: Gwinnett police release descriptions of 2 cars in fatal hit-and-run

More than two weeks after a Gwinnett County man died when he was hit by two separate cars while crossing a busy road, police have released descriptions of both vehicles. Both drivers left the scene and Gwinnett police are asking for help finding them.
Julio Sandoval, 55, of Norcross, was attempting to cross Singleton Road just north of Thompson Parkway around 8 p.m. on Dec. 3, Gwinnett police spokeswoman Officer Hideshi Valle said in a news release. Sandoval was struck by two cars in separate collisions and died as a result of his injuries.
Investigators believe one car is a Dodge Journey minivan manufactured sometime between 2011 and 2020, Valle said in an update Wednesday. The second car is believed to be a red recent-model Toyota Corolla, which is expected to have lower-front bumper damage.
Witnesses told police that one of the cars that struck Sandoval briefly stopped, Valle said. When the driver saw Sandoval lying in the street, they fled the scene.
Sandoval’s family was left despondent and begging for answers.
“If this was an accident, why did you run from the scene? Why didn’t you help him?” Ruth Sandoval, the victim’s daughter, asked through a translator in an interview with Channel 2 Action News.
According to his family, Julio Sandoval had come to the U.S. from El Salvador and has three children in the States. They recently celebrated his 55th birthday.
“If you have a heart, you need to face what you did,” Ruth Sandoval said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 678-442-5653. To remain anonymous, witnesses can share tips with Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477 or going online to stopcrimeatl.com.
