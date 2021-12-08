UPDATE: Gwinnett police release descriptions of 2 cars in fatal hit-and-run

Sandoval’s family was left despondent and begging for answers.

“If this was an accident, why did you run from the scene? Why didn’t you help him?” Ruth Sandoval, the victim’s daughter, asked through a translator in an interview with Channel 2 Action News.

According to his family, Julio Sandoval had come to the U.S. from El Salvador and has three children in the States. They recently celebrated his 55th birthday.

“If you have a heart, you need to face what you did,” Ruth Sandoval said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 678-442-5653. To remain anonymous, witnesses can share tips with Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477 or going online to stopcrimeatl.com.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.