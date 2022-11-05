Man killed by DeKalb police marks 100th officer-involved shooting GBI investigates

Uniformed officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle parked in the driveway of a home in the 900 block of Autumn Crest Court about 11 p.m., GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said. As officers were investigating, they encountered a man inside the home.

Officers identified themselves and gave the man several commands, but Miles said the man did not comply. He then reached for a nearby handgun and was shot by officers, according to Miles.