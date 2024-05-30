Crime & Public Safety

2 dead in suspected murder-suicide at Gainesville home

Police statement links deaths to domestic violence
The man and woman were found dead at a house on Deerwood Trace, Gainesville police said.

By
15 minutes ago

Two people were found dead at a home in Gainesville on Thursday morning in a suspected murder-suicide, officials said.

Gainesville police provided scant details but said they found a man and a woman both dead at a house on Deerwood Trace in the Willow Ridge development. The two people were not publicly identified, and police did not share how they died.

“We would like to remind the public that our community has an abundance of resources for those impacted by domestic violence,” police said in a statement, followed by a link to the Gateway Domestic Violence Center.

Both police and the Hall County Coroner’s Office have not responded to requests for additional details.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

