2 dead in suspected murder-suicide at Gainesville home

Two people were found dead at a home in Gainesville on Thursday morning in a suspected murder-suicide, officials said.

Gainesville police provided scant details but said they found a man and a woman both dead at a house on Deerwood Trace in the Willow Ridge development. The two people were not publicly identified, and police did not share how they died.

“We would like to remind the public that our community has an abundance of resources for those impacted by domestic violence,” police said in a statement, followed by a link to the Gateway Domestic Violence Center.