2 bystanders shot during dispute inside DeKalb business, police say

The shooting happened in the 4800 block of Rockbridge Road in DeKalb County.

By
16 minutes ago

Two people were shot at a DeKalb County business Saturday morning.

The incident happened inside a business in the 4800 block of Rockbridge Road. Police crowded the parking lot of an Ingles at the corner of Rockbridge and Hairston roads, and police tape blocked an entrance to the grocery store, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Officials said multiple people who knew each other got into a dispute inside the business, and the situation escalated to gunfire.

Two people not connected to the incident were injured by the gunfire, police said. They were taken to a hospital with “moderate” injuries and were said to be alert.

No details were released about what led to the shooting or whether anyone had been detained.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

