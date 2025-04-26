2 bystanders shot during dispute inside DeKalb business, police say

Two people were shot at a DeKalb County business Saturday morning.

The incident happened inside a business in the 4800 block of Rockbridge Road. Police crowded the parking lot of an Ingles at the corner of Rockbridge and Hairston roads, and police tape blocked an entrance to the grocery store, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Officials said multiple people who knew each other got into a dispute inside the business, and the situation escalated to gunfire.