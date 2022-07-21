2 arrested on murder, armed robbery charges linked to downtown Atlanta shooting

In the case of Johnson’s shooting death, Wright has been charged with felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of marijuana, Atlanta police said.

Robinson was booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges identical to Wright’s, records show. She was denied bond at her first appearance hearing July 14 and remains in custody, online court records show.

When Robinson was arrested, she was out of jail on bond after being charged in another violent crime, according to court documents. In July 2019, she was arrested in Atlanta and accused of following another woman to her home, harassing her, then beating her up. In the legal accusation against Robinson, prosecutors claim she pulled another woman to the ground by her hair and put her in a headlock, causing injuries to the victim’s face and head.

Robinson was released from jail on $6,000 bond the day after she was booked, court records show.