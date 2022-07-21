BreakingNews
Fulton judge: ‘Alternate’ GOP electors must honor subpoenas to testify
2 arrested on murder, armed robbery charges linked to downtown Atlanta shooting

Daniel Wright, 28, of Atlanta, and T’lani Robinson, 30, of Marietta, were taken into custody July 12 on charges related to a fatal shooting nearly two weeks earlier, police said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

A man and a woman were arrested last week and face a long list of charges related to a shooting that left one man dead near downtown Atlanta on July 1, police said.

Daniel Wright, 28, of Atlanta, and T’lani Robinson, 30, of Marietta, were taken into custody July 12, Atlanta police said. Both were wanted in connection with the killing of 22-year-old Daniel Johnson in Atlanta’s Oakland neighborhood.

Johnson was shot sometime before 10:30 p.m., police said. Responding officers found him in the 300 block of King Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.

No further details have been released about the circumstances around the shooting. Police did not say if Johnson knew Wright and Robinson before the incident or what led to the robbery charges.

Wright was booked into the Clayton County Jail on a prior warrant, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He remains there on charges of false imprisonment and armed robbery, online jail records show.

In the case of Johnson’s shooting death, Wright has been charged with felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of marijuana, Atlanta police said.

Robinson was booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges identical to Wright’s, records show. She was denied bond at her first appearance hearing July 14 and remains in custody, online court records show.

When Robinson was arrested, she was out of jail on bond after being charged in another violent crime, according to court documents. In July 2019, she was arrested in Atlanta and accused of following another woman to her home, harassing her, then beating her up. In the legal accusation against Robinson, prosecutors claim she pulled another woman to the ground by her hair and put her in a headlock, causing injuries to the victim’s face and head.

Robinson was released from jail on $6,000 bond the day after she was booked, court records show.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

