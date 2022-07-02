ajc logo
Man dies after being shot on King Street in Atlanta

An unidentified man was shot and killed in Atlanta late Friday night.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

Atlanta police are investigating a homicide that happened late Friday night in Atlanta’s Oakland neighborhood on the outskirts of downtown.

Officers were dispatched to reports of a person being shot in the 300 block of King Street around 10:30 p.m.

Police found a man wounded from a gunshot. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Officials did not release the man’s name or provide suspect information. No other details were immediately available.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

