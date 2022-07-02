Man dies after being shot on King Street in Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating a homicide that happened late Friday night in Atlanta’s Oakland neighborhood on the outskirts of downtown.
Officers were dispatched to reports of a person being shot in the 300 block of King Street around 10:30 p.m.
Police found a man wounded from a gunshot. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.
Officials did not release the man’s name or provide suspect information. No other details were immediately available.

