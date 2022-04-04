ajc logo
2 arrested in SW Atlanta shooting that left girl injured

Atlanta officers responded to the Villas at Lakewood apartment complex Monday just after 11:15 a.m. after getting reports of a person shot.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

Two people were arrested Monday after a shooting in southwest Atlanta sent a girl to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers responded to the Villas at Lakewood apartment complex just after 11:15 a.m. after getting reports of a person shot, Atlanta police said in a news release. At the scene, police found a minor girl with multiple wounds and a man who had suffered a head injury.

The man was treated at the scene, but the girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects are already in custody, police said, though they did not share the charges. Police did not say what led to the shooting or give any further information about the injury status of the girl who was shot.

None of the identities were released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

