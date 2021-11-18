ajc logo
2 arrested in Paulding on charges related to car break-ins, officials say

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office recovered many stolen items taken from unlocked cars, including credit cards and driver's licenses, when executing a search warrant at a Dallas home.
The Paulding County Sheriff's Office recovered many stolen items taken from unlocked cars, including credit cards and driver's licenses, when executing a search warrant at a Dallas home.

Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

A man and woman in Paulding County were arrested on multiple charges last week after police executed a search warrant at their home and found evidence linking them to at least nine car break-ins, officials said.

Steven Roy McAdams, 28, and Kristen Ann Dindlebeck, 38, were arrested Nov. 11 following the search of their Dallas home, Paulding sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Ashley Henson said in a news release. McAdams and Dindlebeck have each been charged with seven counts of entering auto, one count of credit card fraud and one count of possession of methamphetamine, among other charges.

As deputies searched the home on Potomac Drive, they found what Henson described as “a significant amount of property” that had been stolen from unlocked cars in recent months. Detectives also found several driver’s licenses, credit cards and checks belonging to victims in Paulding and elsewhere. They also found drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine in the two rooms where McAdams and Dindlebeck lived.

McAdams and Dindlebeck are also under investigation for similar incidents in another county, Henson said. Paulding deputies will be working with multiple other jurisdictions in the near future to return as much of the stolen property as possible.

Henson also asked Paulding citizens to ensure that their cars are locked at night.

“The items that were stolen in these cases all came from unlocked vehicles,” Henson said. “Every year, the majority of entering auto reports that the sheriff’s office receives involve unlocked vehicles. Don’t make yourself a victim, please lock your cars.”

The Paulding sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about Dindlebeck and McAdams to call their Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047.

Henri Hollis
Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Investigations
