2 arrested in Paulding on charges related to car break-ins, officials say

Steven Roy McAdams, 28, and Kristen Ann Dindlebeck, 38, were arrested Nov. 11 following the search of their Dallas home, Paulding sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Ashley Henson said in a news release. McAdams and Dindlebeck have each been charged with seven counts of entering auto, one count of credit card fraud and one count of possession of methamphetamine, among other charges.

As deputies searched the home on Potomac Drive, they found what Henson described as “a significant amount of property” that had been stolen from unlocked cars in recent months. Detectives also found several driver’s licenses, credit cards and checks belonging to victims in Paulding and elsewhere. They also found drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine in the two rooms where McAdams and Dindlebeck lived.