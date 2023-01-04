2 arrested after man shot to death at his Gwinnett home

Two people were arrested, including a teenager, in the shooting death of a man at his Gwinnett County home last month, police announced Wednesday.
Requel Rayshawn Johnson, 20, and Antonio Montez Payne, 17, are both facing charges of felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of 22-year-old Nelson Cisneros, according to authorities. Johnson has been in the Gwinnett jail since Dec. 27 and Payne was booked Tuesday, jail records show.
The two were taken into custody with the assistance of the Gwinnett police gang unit and the sheriff’s office fugitive unit, but authorities said they could not confirm if the shooting was gang related.
On Dec. 15, police said Cisneros was found dead near the entrance of his home in the 5500 block of Stanfield Court at about 7 p.m. No details have been released about what led up to the incident. As of Wednesday, police said they are still trying to determine a motive.
According to a GoFundMe campaign created by the family, Cisneros was able to stumble inside his home after being shot and be among his family before dying.
“He was able to gather all his strength to make it inside his home and ask for help, a testimony to how brave and strong he was,” the family wrote. “He collapsed in his father’s arms and was accompanied by his aunts and uncles.”
Credit: Crowell Brothers Funeral Home / GoFundMe
Neither Johnson nor Payne were granted bond.
