2 arrested after man shot to death at his Gwinnett home

Requel Rayshawn Johnson, 20, and Antonio Montez Payne, 17, are both facing charges of felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of 22-year-old Nelson Cisneros, according to authorities. Johnson has been in the Gwinnett jail since Dec. 27 and Payne was booked Tuesday, jail records show.

The two were taken into custody with the assistance of the Gwinnett police gang unit and the sheriff’s office fugitive unit, but authorities said they could not confirm if the shooting was gang related.