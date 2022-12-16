ajc logo
Police investigating homicide in Gwinnett County neighborhood

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Police are investigating after a man was killed at a Gwinnett County home Thursday evening, police said.

Few details on the incident were immediately available, but police confirmed the investigation is taking place in the 5500 block of Stanfield Court. One man is dead, police said. His name was not released and police did not say how he was killed.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. Authorities have not said when the killing happened or if any suspects had been identified.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

