19-year-olds charged with murder in Gwinnett strip mall shooting

Two 19-year-olds have been charged with murder in the shooting of a man found dead in a Gwinnett County strip mall parking lot, police said Friday.
Manuel Sablon of Winder and Christian Garcia-Garcia of Lilburn allegedly confronted 40-year-old Enrique Razo early Wednesday in a parking lot on Indian Trail Road, according to police.
“During the altercation, both Sablon and Garcia-Garcia fired at Razo,” police said in an emailed statement. “Razo was hit several times, resulting in his death.”
Razo’s body was discovered about 12:20 a.m. when police were called to the Indian Trail Court shopping plaza at the corner of Indian Trail Lilburn and Burns roads. The plaza includes a billiards hall, a discount store and several other small businesses. Investigators have not released a possible motive in the case.
In addition to murder, both Sablon and Garcia-Garcia have been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
