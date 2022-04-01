BreakingNews
State health officials report another backlog of positive COVID-19 cases
19-year-olds charged with murder in Gwinnett strip mall shooting

Gwinnett County police investigated Wednesday morning after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Lilburn-area strip mall.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

Two 19-year-olds have been charged with murder in the shooting of a man found dead in a Gwinnett County strip mall parking lot, police said Friday.

Manuel Sablon of Winder and Christian Garcia-Garcia of Lilburn allegedly confronted 40-year-old Enrique Razo early Wednesday in a parking lot on Indian Trail Road, according to police.

“During the altercation, both Sablon and Garcia-Garcia fired at Razo,” police said in an emailed statement. “Razo was hit several times, resulting in his death.”

Razo’s body was discovered about 12:20 a.m. when police were called to the Indian Trail Court shopping plaza at the corner of Indian Trail Lilburn and Burns roads. The plaza includes a billiards hall, a discount store and several other small businesses. Investigators have not released a possible motive in the case.

In addition to murder, both Sablon and Garcia-Garcia have been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

