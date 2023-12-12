19-year-old killed at Sandy Springs apartment complex; 2 arrested

Two people have been arrested after a 19-year-old was fatally shot at a Sandy Springs apartment complex over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday.
Sandy Springs police were called to the parking lot of the Waters Edge Apartments on Roberts Drive around 3:15 p.m. Saturday about a person shot. The complex is not far from the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area and Turner McDonald Parkway.
Officers arrived and found the victim, who died at the scene, police wrote in a news release. He was identified as Aden Stone by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.
After the shooting, officers put out an alert for a white Chevrolet Equinox that had reportedly been traveling south away from the complex. An officer then saw a vehicle that matched the description and conducted a traffic stop on the southbound entrance ramp to Ga. 400 from Northridge Road. The three occupants were detained and taken to police headquarters.
During the investigation, police said they determined those in the Equinox, who were not publicly identified, went to the complex to “meet with unidentified individuals.” There, police said they came across Stone, leading to a struggle that escalated into gunfire.
Two of the suspects face felony murder and other lesser charges, while the third was released from custody. Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, police said.
