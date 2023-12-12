19-year-old killed at Sandy Springs apartment complex; 2 arrested

Two people have been arrested after a 19-year-old was fatally shot at a Sandy Springs apartment complex over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday.

Sandy Springs police were called to the parking lot of the Waters Edge Apartments on Roberts Drive around 3:15 p.m. Saturday about a person shot. The complex is not far from the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area and Turner McDonald Parkway.

Officers arrived and found the victim, who died at the scene, police wrote in a news release. He was identified as Aden Stone by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.