18-year-old charged in fatal shooting at west Atlanta apartment complex

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last month on Atlanta’s westside, police said.

Jaryn Ware, 18, was taken into custody Thursday in Barnesville and is charged with murder and three counts of aggravated assault in the killing of 48-year-old Cheron Wade, according to authorities.

The shooting happened Aug. 4 at the Columbia Commons apartment complex on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive about 10:30 p.m. Officers initially could not find any victims at the scene, but said they returned about an hour later after another 911 caller spotted the body.

Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said soon after the shooting that investigators were speaking with four occupants of a vehicle who may have been involved. No details on the others have been released.

“There is nothing further to release at this time as the open case pends adjudication following the arrest of Mr. Ware,” police said Tuesday.

A day after the shooting, Wade’s daughter wrote in a public post that the last words her father had told her were: “I’m so proud of you.”

“My daddy, they took you away when I needed you for so much longer. We was supposed to have so many more years together,” Breanna Bolden wrote. “I’m so grateful for the time I spent with you.”

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

