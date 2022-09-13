18-year-old charged in fatal shooting at west Atlanta apartment complex

Jaryn Ware, 18, was taken into custody Thursday in Barnesville and is charged with murder and three counts of aggravated assault in the killing of 48-year-old Cheron Wade, according to authorities.

The shooting happened Aug. 4 at the Columbia Commons apartment complex on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive about 10:30 p.m. Officers initially could not find any victims at the scene, but said they returned about an hour later after another 911 caller spotted the body.