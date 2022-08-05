ajc logo
Man found shot to death at west Atlanta apartment complex

Atlanta police are investigating the homicide of a man found shot to death at a west Atlanta apartment complex Thursday morning.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

Atlanta police are investigating after a dead body was found late Thursday morning in the Harland Terrace neighborhood on Atlanta’s west side, police announced in a news release.

Officers discovered the victim with a gunshot wound at the Columbia Commons apartment complex in the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to the release. Police did not provide the name of the man, who was dead when officers were called to the scene.

Homicide detectives responded and began investigating to learn more details about the shooting. No suspect information was provided Thursday.

The incident was one of at least five shooting investigations Atlanta police handled Thursday. That toll included two fatal shootings.

“Gunplay is tragic in our city,” Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said during a press conference Thursday afternoon at Central Park, after a man and woman were found shot dead. “We have the proliferation of guns, and we’re just asking people to be responsible when they’re handling a gun.”

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

