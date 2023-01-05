17-year-old suspect arrested after stabbing at SE Atlanta Cook Out

One day after police shared photos of two suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing at a southeast Atlanta Cook Out restaurant last month, one suspect turned herself in to authorities.
Kenya Pierce, 17, is accused of stabbing a woman during a Dec. 10 dispute at the fast food establishment, Atlanta police said. Investigators released photos of Pierce and a second suspect, 29-year-old Rontavius Dawson, on Tuesday.
Pierce turned herself in at the Fulton County Jail the following day, online jail records show.
Dawson, who is accused of choking the same woman, has not been located.
The victim was seriously injured in the stabbing when Pierce’s knife allegedly punctured her intestines, police said, adding that the woman underwent surgery at the hospital the next day.
Pierce and the victim were coworkers at the Cook Out at 403 Moreland Avenue, Channel 2 Action News reported. The incident took place in the restaurant’s dining room, which was closed to customers at the time, although the drive-thru had been open, according to the news station.
A police spokesman said he was working to share an incident report with more details. Pierce remains in the Fulton jail without bond.
