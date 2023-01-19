Shootings at South Fulton condominium complex, restaurant under investigation

Police in South Fulton are investigating a pair of shootings this week at a condominium complex and fast-food restaurant, authorities said.
Officers responded to the Camelot Condominiums around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a call about a person shot. They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, whose name was not publicly released, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
The troubled condominium, located at 5655 Old National Highway, is among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The complex, sometimes referred to as “The Trenches,” has had a reputation for fires, squatters and crime, which the city said was mostly drug related. At least five homicides occurred there between March 2019 and June 2022, according to crime data.
Police are also investigating an incident in which someone fired a gun at a Bojangles in the city Tuesday evening. Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the restaurant, located in the 5600 block of Fulton Industrial Boulevard.
Investigators said the firearm was discharged during a robbery attempt, but no one was injured. As of Thursday afternoon, police had not provided information about the suspect.
Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
