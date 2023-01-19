Shootings at South Fulton condominium complex, restaurant under investigation

Officers responded to the Camelot Condominiums around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a call about a person shot. They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, whose name was not publicly released, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

The troubled condominium, located at 5655 Old National Highway, is among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.