17-year-old in custody after deadly double shooting outside Dunwoody apartments

Officers responded to the LaCota Apartments at 6668 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard just before 5:30 p.m. and found 17-year-old Brian Veronica and 19-year-old Luis Veronica, both of Stone Mountain, dead in a vehicle, police said. Authorities did not disclose if the victims were related.

Investigators later arrested Alexis Hernandez, a news release states. He is charged with two counts of murder.