17-year-old in custody after deadly double shooting outside Dunwoody apartments

A 17-year-old is in custody after two teenagers were found shot to death at a Dunwoody apartment complex Sunday, according to police.
Officers responded to the LaCota Apartments at 6668 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard just before 5:30 p.m. and found 17-year-old Brian Veronica and 19-year-old Luis Veronica, both of Stone Mountain, dead in a vehicle, police said. Authorities did not disclose if the victims were related.
Investigators later arrested Alexis Hernandez, a news release states. He is charged with two counts of murder.
The shooting was just one in a string of violent incidents over Memorial Day weekend in the Atlanta area. At least two other people were killed in shootings between Friday evening and just after midnight Tuesday. Nine others were injured.
Anyone with information about the Dunwoody incident is asked to contact Detective Robert Barrett at robert.barrett@dunwoodyga.gov or 678-382-6934. Tipsters can remain anonymous by visiting the Dunwoody Police Department’s website at DunwoodyGa.gov/police/crime-info-stats/submit-a-crime-tip.
About the Author