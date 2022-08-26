17-year-old boy found shot near University of Georgia campus

A 17-year-old was found shot just outside the University of Georgia campus in Athens on Thursday evening, police said.
Officers were called to the 300 block of Clayton Street about 11 p.m. and found the teenager with a gunshot wound, Athens-Clarke County police spokesman Lt. Shaun Barnett said. The teen was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
In the area, police spotted a person fleeing with a gun in hand. That person, a 17-year-old boy whose name was not released, was arrested and charged with various gun-related offenses, Barnett said.
Authorities are investigating the teen’s possible role in the shooting but are unsure if he is connected in any way.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Athens-Clarke County police through their Crime Stoppers tip line at 706-705-4775 or main office at 706-613-3330.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author