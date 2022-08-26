17-year-old boy found shot near University of Georgia campus

Officers were called to the 300 block of Clayton Street about 11 p.m. and found the teenager with a gunshot wound, Athens-Clarke County police spokesman Lt. Shaun Barnett said. The teen was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

In the area, police spotted a person fleeing with a gun in hand. That person, a 17-year-old boy whose name was not released, was arrested and charged with various gun-related offenses, Barnett said.